Max was adopted by WAVY news producer Lauren Sagl from the Greene County Animal Shelter in N.C.

On adoption day from VB SPCA at Providence with Julie Landversicht Hastings.

This is Adrienne Mayfield and her black lab “beau”. He was adopted just before Christmas 2016 from the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Adopted from VB SPCA at Providence, this is a photo with her doggie siblings. Julie Landversicht Hastings

This precious kitty was adopted from the Virginia Beach SPCA. Jane Alvarez-Werz

Meet Tris. WAVY news producer Meagan Williams adopted Tris from the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center in 2015. She was found during the winter and was out so long her ears had frostbite, so the tips had to be cut off. She lives a pampered life now.

Meet Donut. WAVY Photographer Lavoy Harrell adopted Donut from the Virginia Beach Animal Shelter.

Sadie Geromin practicing yoga. Sadie’s Aunt Reba is a director at WAVY.

Abby Geromin Aunt Reba is a director at WAVY. She says Abby is a ‘beach bum’.

Camden was rescued from the engine of a WAVY vehicle just before Thanksgiving in 2015. Creative Services Director Kristen Joyal gave Camden a warm home.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY-TV 10/WVBT FOX43 employees love their adopted pets and are encouraging others to go to a local animal shelter to find their ‘fur-ever’ friend.

The third annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign is underway and culminates on August 17 this year. Local participating shelters will offer either low-cost, or no-cost adoptions as part of the campaign. Click here for details.