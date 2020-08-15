Peninsula SPCA asking for pet calendar photo submissions during Clear the Shelters

“Mortis” (9 years old) from the Peninsula SPCA is one cool cat!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Are you looking for a new family member? For the fourth summer in a row, 10 on Your Side is participating in Clear the Shelters, which is a nationwide initiative to help animals find their forever homes.

Operations at the Peninsula SPCA have definitely changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but despite that, the staff is committed to making sure our four-legged friends find their forever homes.

“This is a great time to adopt,” said Jodi Dean, who is the marketing and communications manager at the shelter. “We’re all still home, you know, and shelters, we’re still full. We’re filling up with animals. There are still surrenders going on, there are still transfer of animals, so now is a great time to get online and start looking for pets that are going to fit your family.”

Dean says, even with changes because of the pandemic, they’ve been able to remain open.

“We went to appointments only. Our clinic went curbside. Adoptions are by application, appointment only,” said Dean.

They are turning to creative ways to share their adoptable animals, like a pet calendar contest.

Dean explained how it works.

She said, “You can enter your favorite pet photo, whether it was adopted from here or adopted anywhere else, and you put some quick information up there like their name, their age, and their favorite activities and then you go out there and try to get donations in the form of votes and the top 12 win.”

Staff at the Peninsula SPCA hope you’ll get involved and bring a furry friend home during Clear the Shelters.

“When you adopt, you’re not just saving one animal, you’re making space for another animal to come in and get a second chance,” said Dean.

If you would like to adopt from the Peninsula SPCA, make sure you go on their website and check out the animals.

