Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter gets creative during Clear the Shelters

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For the fourth summer in a row, 10 On Your Side is on a mission to get as many pets adopted as possible. It’s part of a nationwide initiative called “Clear the Shelters.”

All month long, we’ve been visiting area shelters, sharing how they are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every animal shelter has had to adapt because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, they have a creative way of making sure people can still see adoptable animals.

Their system is like waiting for a restaurant, except you’re waiting for your forever friend.

“Once you’ve chosen the animal you want to meet with, you’ll fill out a survey and go in our queue,” said Tiffany Webb, who is the Media, Marketing and Adoption Coordinator at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. “They’ll buzz your number and your buzzer will go off, and you come to the adoption lobby and go from there.”

Pagers are just one way staff members at the shelter are encouraging adoptions during the pandemic.

If you step inside on National Clear the Shelters Day, which is Saturday, August 29th, you might just get to spin the wheel.

“We’re working on a ‘Wheel of Furtune.’ You are going to spin the wheel and receive an adoption discount,” said Webb.

Webb also says adoption numbers have been good during Clear the Shelters. She said, “Last year, we had 166 adoptions to this point and then today, we’re actually at 144, so a little bit of a decrease, but given the pandemic, I think we’re doing really well.”

When you do find a furry friend that you want to take home, staff will make sure its a perfect fit.

“We really focus and put a lot of emphasis on our adoption counseling sessions,” said Webb. “We go through all of the medical for that animal, we go through any behavior training or just little obstacles that might be relevant in your household.”

