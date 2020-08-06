Norfolk SPCA hopes Clear the Shelters attracts potential pet owners

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in the annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. You and local shelters helped set a record last year.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Are you looking for a furry friend? A pet to complete your family? For the fourth summer in a row, 10 On Your Side is asking you to help us “Clear the Shelters.”

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide initiative to get as many pets into forever homes as possible.

The folks at the Norfolk SPCA say the shelter operations have not stopped, even with the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, things are busier than normal and adoption numbers are pretty good, too.

Melissa Heard, director of animal care and adoptions, said, “We’re just here to raise awareness on the homeless pet population in our community and hopefully draw the community in to welcome their new furry family member.”

Heard says, even with the pandemic, things have been busy.

“For the year, we’re up 16 percent so overall, we have not slowed down at all,” said Heard. “If anything, we have increased.”

She hopes Clear the Shelters encourages people to get out and adopt.

“We hope to empty our shelter and have everyone go to wonderful homes,” Heard said. “Our adoption staff is here to support, you know, different families. We have all types of animals, ages, temperaments, and energy levels, something for everybody.”

Whether you’re looking for a cat, dog, or perhaps something else, Heard hopes you’ll walk through their doors and see who might be waiting for you to take them home.

“Our shelter is always full of wonderful pets that make great family pets that are here waiting to find their perfect match,” said Heard.

The Norfolk SPCA will be offering a discount on Aug. 29, which is the national Clear the Shelters day. You can find a full list of participating shelters here.

