Norfolk SPCA hopes Clear the Shelters attracts potential pet owners

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in the annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. You and local shelters helped set a record last year.
Animal Aid Society
80 Butler Farm Rd
Hampton, VA 23666
757-871-5727
CAT Team 7

Norfolk, VA
757-537-8307
Chesapeake Animal Services
2100 S. Military Highway
Chesapeake, VA 22320
Chesapeake Humane Society
312 N. Battlefield Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA 23320
757-546-5355
Currituck Animal Shelter

140 Aviation Pkwy
Barco, North Carolina 2791
252-453-8682

Gloucester Mathews Humane Society

6620 Jackson Lane
Gloucester, VA 23061
804-693-5520

Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center

222 W. 21st St Suite F317
Norfolk, VA 23517
757-432-9222

Heritage Humane Society

430 Waller Mill Road
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Isle of Wight Animal Shelter

13044 Poor House Rd.
Isle of Wight, VA 23397
757-365-6318

Lil Roar Cat Rescue
5113 South Lake Road
Virginia Beach, Virginia 23455
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center
5585 Sabre Road
Norfolk, VA 23502
Norfolk SPCA
916 Ballentine Boulevard
Norfolk, VA 23504
SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina
102 Enterprise Drive
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Operation Save a Shelter Dog
Zuni, VA 23898
757-375-5523
Outer Banks SPCA
1031 Driftwood Drive
Manteo, NC 27954
252-475-5620
PAWS of Hertford County
231 Mt. Moriah Rd
Winton, NC 27855
757-510-6667
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
5843 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23605
Peninsula SPCA
523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23601
Portsmouth Humane Society
4022 Seaboard Court
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Poquson Animal Welfare Sanctuary
PO BOX 2204
Poquoson, VA 23662
Suffolk Animal Care Center
124 Forest Glen Drive
Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Humane Society
412 Kings Fork Rd
Suffolk, VA 23434
757-538-3030
Virginia Beach SPCA
3040 Holland Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Virginia Beach Animal Care & Control Center
341 S Birdneck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Are you looking for a furry friend? A pet to complete your family? For the fourth summer in a row, 10 On Your Side is asking you to help us “Clear the Shelters.”

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide initiative to get as many pets into forever homes as possible.

The folks at the Norfolk SPCA say the shelter operations have not stopped, even with the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, things are busier than normal and adoption numbers are pretty good, too.

Melissa Heard, director of animal care and adoptions, said, “We’re just here to raise awareness on the homeless pet population in our community and hopefully draw the community in to welcome their new furry family member.”

Heard says, even with the pandemic, things have been busy.

“For the year, we’re up 16 percent so overall, we have not slowed down at all,” said Heard. “If anything, we have increased.”

She hopes Clear the Shelters encourages people to get out and adopt.

“We hope to empty our shelter and have everyone go to wonderful homes,” Heard said. “Our adoption staff is here to support, you know, different families. We have all types of animals, ages, temperaments, and energy levels, something for everybody.”

Whether you’re looking for a cat, dog, or perhaps something else, Heard hopes you’ll walk through their doors and see who might be waiting for you to take them home.

“Our shelter is always full of wonderful pets that make great family pets that are here waiting to find their perfect match,” said Heard.

The Norfolk SPCA will be offering a discount on Aug. 29, which is the national Clear the Shelters day. You can find a full list of participating shelters here.

