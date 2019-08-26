Norfolk shelter to receive $100K grant from Petco Foundation

Grant to be used to support dog foster program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is getting an economic boost from a national pet organization.

The nonprofit Petco Foundation is awarding NACC a $100,000 grant on Wednesday.

NACC says it plans to use the money to support its foster program for medium and large dogs, which launched in March.

According to NACC, the program helps minimize shelter stressors that can cause many dogs to act out or misbehave in uncharacteristic ways.

The goal of the program is to learn about the dogs’ personalities in a home environment to help increase their adoption rate. NACC provides food and medical support to the foster volunteers.

To volunteer for the program, email GSNACCfoster@norfolk.gov for more information.

The Norfolk Animal Care Center is one of five Virginia organizations that will receive grants from the Petco Foundation.

Representatives from Petco Foundation will present the award check to staff from NACC on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 a.m. at the Petco Store at 4540 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.