Norfolk Animal Care Center conducting virtual adoption appointments; offering specials during Clear the Shelters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This summer, 10 On Your Side is working to Clear the Shelters.

This is the fourth partnering with local shelters to help animals find their forever homes.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, shelters have been forced to make changes to operations.

At the Norfolk Animal Care Center, all adoptions have shifted to online.

Norfolk Animal Care Center Operations Manager Jennifer Held said, “Adoptions are all virtual these days, so we have our phone counseling and email adopting counseling. You can schedule meet and greets outside while still practicing social distancing for dogs. For cats, we’re utilizing FaceTime, Zoom, pictures, and videos to learn more about their personalities.”

For this summer’s Clear the Shelters event, the Norfolk Animal Care Center is offering reduced fee adoptions.

“All adoptions are $35,” said Held. “That includes the adoption fee and spay and neuter. We also have our ‘Best Buds’ program. That includes cats and kittens because they always do better in pairs.”

