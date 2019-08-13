New this year: 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters pet supply donation drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign expands its mission to help animals, shelters and rescues in need this year.

On Thursday, August 15, WAVY TV 10 and The Marketplace at Hilltop in Virginia Beach, join forces to collect pet supplies. The goal of the day-long drive is to offset the high cost of pet food and all the necessities shelter and rescue pets need while they await their fur-ever home.

WAVY News 10 Lifestyle Correspondent Symone Davis will report LIVE on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. as well as on WAVY News 10 at 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on FOX43.

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center (VBACAC) will be on site with animals available for adoption.

“The Marketplace at Hilltop is very proud to be supporting the 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters mission,” said Venture Realty Group Marketing Manager Brittany Baer. “We’re a tightknit community center and always welcome the opportunity to give back.”

You can donate pet supplies starting Tuesday at the following retailers at Hilltop Marketplace: Pet Valu, Nunez Fine Jewelers, Orangetheory, Mainstream Boutique, Moe’s, Langley Federal Credit Union, Color Me Mine, Gigi’s Cupcakes and Apricot Lane.

Anyone donating supplies on Thursday will receive a free pet wash card ($10 value) from Pet Valu. Gigi’s cupcakes will bake up ‘pupcakes’ for this event and have them available in store for anyone wishing to purchase.

10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters is on pace for setting new pet adoption records. Since this year’s WAVY TV 10 initiative launched on July 17, 2019, more than 900 animals from 20 participating shelters have been adopted.

Shelters and rescues from across Hampton Roads to the Outer Banks of North Carolina will offer low-cost or other incentives to anyone adopting a pet now until August 16. Then, on August 17, most participating shelters here and countless more across the nation will offer no cost adoptions to literally Clear the Shelters!

WAVY News 10 Today at 7 a.m. shows you how the adoption process works LIVE as 10 On Your Side Reporter/Anchor Stephanie Harris reports from the Norfolk SPCA.

10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters is a community-driven, initiative developed by NBC which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. Last year, Hampton Roads set a local record with more than 2,393 animals adopted from 19 area shelters in the four weeks leading up to and including national Clear the Shelters Day.

Visit WAVY.com to watch a 24-7 live feed of our Kitty Cam inside Chesapeake Animal Services and Hampton’s The Cat Corner, Inc. You’ll also be able to check out Puppy Cam inside Isle of Wight Animal Shelter.

New this year, anyone adopting a fur-ever friend from an area shelter or rescue will receive a 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters pet bandana.

Below is a list of local participating shelters and rescues and their respective websites or social media pages which will contain specific information about how each is participating.

For more visit the WAVY.com Clear the Shelters page.

Participating Shelters & Rescues

The Cat Corner

CAT Team 7

Chesapeake Animal Services

Chesapeake Humane Society

Currituck County Animal Service & Control

Feral Affairs Network

Heritage Humane Society

Isle of Wight Animal Shelter

Lil’ Roar Cat Rescue

Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center

Norfolk SPCA

SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina

Operation Save A Shelter Dog

Outer Banks SPCA

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Peninsula SPCA

Portsmouth Humane Society

Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary

Suffolk Animal Care Center

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center

Virginia Beach SPCA