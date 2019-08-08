Military Dogs Honored With Forever Stamps

The four-legged heroes of the nation’s military were officially recognized by the U.S. Postal Service with Forever stamps Thursday.

Each of the stamps features an illustration of one of the four breeds – German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Dutch shepherd and Belgian Malinois – that most commonly serve in America’s armed forces.

“As a military veteran and former law enforcement officer, I have the greatest appreciation for these animals and the service they provide,” David C. Williams, vice chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, said in a statement. “Today, these dogs are born and raised to serve alongside soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and women, and members of the Coast Guard. They are heroes deserving of our respect and gratitude.”

Customers may purchase the Military Working Dogs stamps by clicking here, calling 800-782-6724 or at their local post office.