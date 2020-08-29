Last push to help ‘Clear the Shelters’ in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — For the fourth year in a row, 10 On Your Side is helping Clear the Shelters.

Each Saturday during the month of August, WAVY has featured shelters across Hampton Roads leading up this year’s nation “Clear the Shelter’s Day.”

Today is final day to help with this campaign. Many humane societies and shelters across Hampton Roads are offering adoption fee discounts and other incentives for the community to take home a new pet.

In 2019, more than 1,900 pets were adopted over the course of the month from all of the shelters we partnered with. On national Clear the Shelters day in 2019, 341 animals found their forever homes in just one day.

Clear the Shelters is a community-driven initiative developed by NBC and hosted yearly.

The goal of the event is to find a forever home for as many animals as possible.

Click here for a list of shelters participating in this year’s Clear the Shelters.