Isle of Wight Animal Shelter wants you to ‘Git Up and Adopt’

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — For the third year in a row, 10 On Your Side is partnering with 15 area animal shelters for “Clear the Shelters,” a nationwide campaign to get as many animals adopted as possible. We’ll be bringing you stories for the next few weeks featuring our four-legged friends.

Volunteers at the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter are taking to social media, trying to spread the message of adoption in a unique way.

“Git up and adopt.”

That’s what the volunteers at the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter want you to do. It’s why they created a video, dancing across the animal shelter facility. Volunteers saw the “Git Up” challenge online and decided they’d start it in the shelter community.

“We’re anxiously waiting to see who’s going to accept the challenge first and who is going to be challenged next,” volunteer Alex Hodges said.

🐾❤️** SHELTER CHALLENGE**🐾❤️The Isle Of Wight County Animal Services is kicking off the shelter “GIT UP AND ADOPT CHALLENGE!!” 🐾❤️🐾❤️We challenge Chesapeake Humane Society, Heritage Humane Society, and Portsmouth Humane Society!!!!We are not only challenging other local shelters but all of our viewers to GIT UP AND ADOPT!!! It’s that time of year where every shelter is full of animals in need of furrever homes. So… GIT UP and Adopt, Volunteer and Foster, Hampton Roads!!!! ❤️🐾❤️🐾Music by Blanco Brown. Entertainment by our amazing volunteers, staff, and four legged buddies!!❤️🐾 #TheGitUpChallenge #GitUpAndAdopt #HamptonRoadsSheltering #SheltersHelpingShelters #IOWCAS Posted by Isle of Wight County Animal Services on Sunday, July 7, 2019

It is a fun and creative way to share their message.

“There’s a misconception that its a bad place for animals to be,” said volunteer Becky Burley. “I think you can tell by the video how much we love being here and we love the animals just as much.”

Kennel Attendant Christina Crowder said, “We actually need people to get up, come out, volunteer, adopt, foster, and be involved.”

They especially need help during the summer months.

“Animals come flowing in all throughout Hampton Roads, and they are wonderful animals,” Crowder said.

“It’s been really rewarding that not only could I volunteer at the shelter, but I could adopt from there,” Burley said. “Then, my dog and I, can continue to give back and do good for the shelter and the dogs.”