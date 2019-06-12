Help 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring and summer litters lead to overcrowding in Hampton Roads and across the nation. That’s why 10 On Your Side joins forces with area shelters and rescues to help Clear the Shelters.

Starting July 17 – August 16, 2019 participating shelters will offer low-cost or other incentives to anyone adopting a pet. Then, on August 17, some participating shelters here and across the nation will offer no cost adoption to literally Clear the Shelters!

Clear the Shelters is a community-driven initiative developed by NBC which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes! Last year, Hampton Roads helped set a record with more than 2,393 animals adopted from 19 area shelters in the four weeks leading up to and including national Clear the Shelters Day.

Look for 10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris’ Clear the Shelters reports on WAVY News 10 Today at 6 a.m. starting on Saturday, July 20. Her reports will run every Saturday leading up to Clear the Shelters Day. Visit WAVY.com to watch a 24-7 live feed of our Kitty Cam inside Chesapeake Animal Services and Hampton’s The Cat Corner, Inc. You’ll also be able to check out a Puppy Cam inside the Isle of Wight Animal Shelter.

New this year, anyone adopting a fur-ever friend from an area shelter or rescue will receive a 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters pet bandana.

10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters pet bandana

“WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT-TV FOX43 is hopeful our community will open their hearts to adopting a new best friend and break another record,” said WAVY-TV 10/WVBT-TV FOX43 General Manager Carol Ward. “We are honored area businesses and media are partnering with us to help promote the cause. And, we couldn’t do it without the tireless work of our participating local shelters.”

Priority Automotive and Stihl return as sponsors of 10 On Your Side’s Clear the Shelters campaign. Stephanie Taylor of 97.3 The Eagle returns as a radio partner to help spread the important message on Max Media Radio’s airwaves and social media sites.

Below is a list of 15 participating shelters and rescues and their respective websites or social media pages which will contain specific information about how each is participating on national Clear the Shelters Day, August 17. For more visit the Clear the Shelters page on WAVY.com.

Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets of all types have been adopted through NBC and Telemundo stations’ and Nexstar NBC affiliates taking part in the Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption campaign. The Clear the Shelters initiative first launched in 2014 in the Dallas-Fort Worth market as a partnership between KXAS, KXTX and dozens of North Texas animal shelters. The effort from 2014 resulted in more than 2,200 animals adopted in one day, the most adopted in one day in North Texas.

“WAVY News 10, the station on your side is proud to join Nexstar NBC affiliates across the country to help all shelter and rescue animals find a forever home,” said WAVY-TV 10/WVBT-TV FOX43 News Director Mark Kurtz.