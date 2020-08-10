#ClearTheShelters Pet Gallery: Adopt one of these lovable pets at a local shelter near you

Clear the Shelters

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in the annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. You and local shelters helped set a record last year.
Animal Aid Society
80 Butler Farm Rd
Hampton, VA 23666
757-871-5727
CAT Team 7

Norfolk, VA
757-537-8307
Chesapeake Animal Services
2100 S. Military Highway
Chesapeake, VA 22320
Chesapeake Humane Society
312 N. Battlefield Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA 23320
757-546-5355
Currituck Animal Shelter

140 Aviation Pkwy
Barco, North Carolina 2791
252-453-8682

Gloucester Mathews Humane Society

6620 Jackson Lane
Gloucester, VA 23061
804-693-5520

Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center

222 W. 21st St Suite F317
Norfolk, VA 23517
757-432-9222

Heritage Humane Society

430 Waller Mill Road
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Isle of Wight Animal Shelter

13044 Poor House Rd.
Isle of Wight, VA 23397
757-365-6318

Lil Roar Cat Rescue
5113 South Lake Road
Virginia Beach, Virginia 23455
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center
5585 Sabre Road
Norfolk, VA 23502
Norfolk SPCA
916 Ballentine Boulevard
Norfolk, VA 23504
SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina
102 Enterprise Drive
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Operation Save a Shelter Dog
Zuni, VA 23898
757-375-5523
Outer Banks SPCA
1031 Driftwood Drive
Manteo, NC 27954
252-475-5620
PAWS of Hertford County
231 Mt. Moriah Rd
Winton, NC 27855
757-510-6667
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
5843 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23605
Peninsula SPCA
523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23601
Portsmouth Humane Society
4022 Seaboard Court
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Poquson Animal Welfare Sanctuary
PO BOX 2204
Poquoson, VA 23662
Suffolk Animal Care Center
124 Forest Glen Drive
Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Humane Society
412 Kings Fork Rd
Suffolk, VA 23434
757-538-3030
Virginia Beach SPCA
3040 Holland Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Virginia Beach Animal Care & Control Center
341 S Birdneck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Are you looking for a furry friend? A pet to complete your family? For the fourth summer in a row, 10 On Your Side is asking you to help us “Clear the Shelters.”

Clear the Shelters is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes.

From Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region to the the Outer Banks and eastern North Carolina, WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 have partnered with several participating shelters to get these pets their “fur-ever” homes.

Last year, WAVY TV 10 helped a total of 341 animals get adopted and beat the record set the year before that.

Check out the pets waiting for their homes near you below.

(Note: Check with your local shelter if the animal you’re interested in is still available for adoption)

