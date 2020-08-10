ClearTheShelters Pet Gallery: Adopt one of these lovable pets at a local shelter near you

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Are you looking for a furry friend? A pet to complete your family? For the fourth summer in a row, 10 On Your Side is asking you to help us “Clear the Shelters.”
Clear the Shelters is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes.
From Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region to the the Outer Banks and eastern North Carolina, WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 have partnered with several participating shelters to get these pets their “fur-ever” homes.
Last year, WAVY TV 10 helped a total of 341 animals get adopted and beat the record set the year before that.
Check out the pets waiting for their homes near you below.
(Note: Check with your local shelter if the animal you’re interested in is still available for adoption)
