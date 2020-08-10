ClearTheShelters Pet Gallery: Adopt one of these lovable pets at a local shelter near you

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in the annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. You and local shelters helped set a record last year.

Clear the Shelters is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes.

From Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region to the the Outer Banks and eastern North Carolina, WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 have partnered with several participating shelters to get these pets their “fur-ever” homes.

Last year, WAVY TV 10 helped a total of 341 animals get adopted and beat the record set the year before that.

Check out the pets waiting for their homes near you below.

(Note: Check with your local shelter if the animal you’re interested in is still available for adoption)

