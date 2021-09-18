Clear the Shelters wrapping up in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is working to help animals at shelters across Hampton Roads find homes.

It’s the fifth year of the Clear the Shelters campaign.

Last August, more than 1,900 animals were adopted with the help of the campaign but now even more animals need your help.

“Because the world continues to be a bit uncertain, folks are oftentimes not able to keep their pets, intake numbers are up,” said Kimberly Sherlaw, who is the executive director for the Norfolk SPCA.”



So, it’s very important we keep adoption up to keep the flow of animals into loving homes. This year has been tough. We did really wonderful during COVID and we’re grateful for everyone who adopted during the pandemic. We want to keep that momentum up.”

Sherlaw says on average, they have about 100 animals at the shelter at any given time.

“There is a family pet that will meet anyone’s needs. We have kittens, cats, rabbits, puppies, and adult dogs,” she said.

The shelter is currently offering 20 percent off all adoptions.

Sherlaw says the addition of a new pet into a home is not only special for the animals but the people who could benefit from increased exercise as well as another loving heart into their families.

“They’re bringing comfort and interaction. They’re hugely a part of our lives,” she said. “We’re grateful to connect people to homeless pets to make that lasting bond.”

For more information about participating shelters, click here.