PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Tonk” is a 9-year-old pit mix who had to be surrendered by his military owner due to a deployment. He is a couch potato who loves kids and other dogs and cats. Find “Tonk” at the Norfolk SPCA: (757) 622-3319 Take advantage of their Clear the Shelters special of 25% off all adoptions through August 31st.