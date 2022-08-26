PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Tonk” is a 9-year-old pit mix who had to be surrendered by his military owner due to a deployment. He is a couch potato who loves kids and other dogs and cats. Find “Tonk” at the Norfolk SPCA: (757) 622-3319 Take advantage of their Clear the Shelters special of 25% off all adoptions through August 31st.
Watch our LIVE feeds from the Isle of Wight Animal Shelter to see some of the dogs up for adoption. Watch the fun!
Watch our LIVE feeds from the Portsmouth Humane Watch the fun!
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.