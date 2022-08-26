PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Sharon” is playful, loving and is happy being held and cuddled. She’s hoping to find a home with a calm environment. Find “Sharon” at Kitty Kingdom Cat Cafe: : (757) 270-6587 and take advantage of their Clear the Shelters special of $25 off all Garfield’s Cat Rescue adoptions.
Watch our LIVE feeds from the Isle of Wight Animal Shelter to see some of the dogs up for adoption. Watch the fun!
Watch our LIVE feeds from the Portsmouth Humane Watch the fun!
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.