Clear the shelters: Isle of Wight Animal Services

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Animal Services has a ton of friendly faces that can’t wait to meet you.



Chief of Animal Control and Isle of Wight Animal Services, Roy Richards, is one of the handfuls of familiar faces to these furry friends.



Come December, he will have been working with animals at local shelters for 24 years.

“It’s just a passion you have to enjoy it. If you don’t enjoy it, you don’t need to be here,” said Richards.

Richards says the past year has been rough with less foot traffic and an influx in animals leaving them almost completely full. He’s hoping you’ll stop on by if you’re in the market for a pup or cat.



They also have a foster-to-adopt program if you’re wanting a trial run before the commitment.



“Shelter animals appreciate the little things they get; the little bit of love they get they appreciate it because sometimes they don’t get it or hadn’t had it anywhere else,” said Richards.

Each one with their own story like Luna, the 6-year-old Huskey who’s sweet as can be but can also dig a mean hole.



Luna (WAVY Photo – Aesia Toliver)

“She was digging, letting her dog family out and their other dogs would go off in the town, so they turned her in to try and keep the other ones at home,” explained Richards.

However, if you keep an eye on her in the backyard or walk her instead, it could be a perfect match.



“She’s pretty laid back, easy-going, doesn’t do well with small children, but with other dogs, she’s great. She does good on a leash; she’s going to make somebody a good dog”

Then in the puppy room, you’ll find 1-year-old Kaih. He was surrender by his owner due to a medical condition he was born with.

Kaih (WAVY Photo – Aesia Toliver)





“He has a condition called megaesophagus which is where when they eat, their esophagus doesn’t contract and let them hold food down and doesn’t enable them to swallow chunky and hard food,” said Richards.

Richards say her food is blended to the consistency of a Wendy’s frosty every morning and a loving community member is working to get him a special chair to eat in making it easier for him to digest food.



She’ll need a family who’s patient, but he gets along with everyone he meets.



If any of these sweet faces peaked your interest, in honor of Clear the Shelters month, each adoption is only $25.