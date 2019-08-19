Clear The Shelters finds homes for 341 animals in one day, beats last year’s record

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A total of 341 animals were adopted on Saturday during Clear the Shelters in Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina.

Hundreds of animals, 341 to be exact, found their fur-ever homes during WAVY-TV 10 On Your Side’s Clear The Shelters campaign beating last year’s record of 331 adopted pets.

The event on Saturday capped off a successful four-week mission of adoptions bringing in a total of 1,908 animals finding their new homes from 22 shelters across Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

“This Nexstar initiative embodies everything that is 10 On Your Side,” WAVY-TV 10/WVBT-TV FOX43 Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “We know that it takes a community of shelters, rescues, businesses and animal lovers to make this type of impact.”

WAVY-TV 10’s Clear the Shelters was among the top 10 in the nation for adoption totals as shelters and rescues offered low-cost and other incentives to anyone adopting a pet during the four week mission.