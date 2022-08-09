CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Kittens, dogs, rabbits and more are here at Chesapeake Animal Services. Right now is the best time to come over and meet your new best friend.



“It is very important that if you are in a position to adopt that you do right now. Every shelter in Hampton Roads is full as are the rescues. There are more than 200 in our care that are waiting for their forever families to find them.” said Krista Loveless, Outreach Coordinator Chesapeake Animal Services.



According to Krista, several of the animals here are owner-surrendered so they know the personality, temperament and can guide you in finding the right cat or dog for your family.

“We have really active animals, we have lazy animals, so if you are looking for a couch companion or a running buddy we have something for you here. You can really adopt anything in our building as long as you have space, time and the heart for it. I always tell people that the animal here will choose you.” said Krista.

So, if you want to adopt, the time is now.

“We have a special going on for Clear the Shelters with reduced adoption fees for the entire month so animals can get out and find their forever homes. All cats and dogs that are adopted get spayed and neutered, get rabies vaccinations and microchips and age-appropriate vaccines to start them off,” said Krista.

Learn more: Chesapeake Animal Services