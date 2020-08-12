Chesapeake Humane Society open for adoptions; appointments necessary

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is working to Clear the Shelters and help make sure local animals find a good home.

However, the pandemic has impacted how local shelters operate.

Emily Friedland, development manager at the Chesapeake Humane Society, said they’ve had to make changes to their clinic.

“We used to have a walk-in clinic, but we’ve had to make it appointment only. We’ve been doing curbside check-in, so it’s affected how many clients we can take at a time and it’s caused scheduling problems because we can’t schedule any appointments,” said Friedland.

When it comes to adoptions, those are by appointment only.

“It’s been effective,” said Friedland. “We’ve been having a lot of people adopting. It’s just been a big change for our staff and it’s caused us to rework a lot of things, but we’re doing the best with what we have.”

The shelter does have cats in the facility, but all of its dogs are in foster care.

People interested in adoption should visit the Chesapeake Humane Society’s website. They can fill out an adoption application and then staff will be in touch to schedule either a virtual or in-person meet-and-greet.

