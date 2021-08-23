Chesapeake cat café participates in Clear the Shelters campaign

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Kitty Kingdom Cat Café off Cedar Road in Chesapeake is one of 20 organizations participating in this year’s 10 On Your Side “Clear the Shelters” campaign.

For Julie Easterbrooks, who owns Kitty Kingdom, this is their first year participating.

“Some kitties are scooped up really quick and some stay here for a while, so we are really thankful for being able to have to pair them together to get these less adoptable kitties a good home,” said Easterbrooks.

Easterbrooks opened the business last October in the middle of the pandemic.

She works with sponsoring shelters that provide adoptable kitties from them to showcase.

They keep the lights on by charging an admission fee for people to come hang out and potentially adopt the cats.

The sponsoring shelter receives all the adoption fees.

So far, they’ve helped 270 cats find forever homes. However, they want to nearly double that to mark one year in business.

“I really want to start picking up the pace, so we have 500 kitties adopted between now and Oct. 9,” Easterbrooks explained.

One of their current promotions includes an entry discount on Fridays and a special treat if you adopt a black or black-and-white cat.

“They have a free pass from Kitty Kingdom Cat Café to give to a friend,” she said.

For more information on Kitty Kingdom Cat Café, click here.