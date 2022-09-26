PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – During the month of August, the Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina communities rose to the occasion to help WAVY-TV 10’s mission to Clear the Shelters.

Throughout this 4-week period, more than 1,900 animals found their forever homes during our Clear the Shelters initiative.

“The wellbeing of animals is near and dear to my heart, and this initiative embodies everything that is 10 On Your Side,” said WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 Vice President/General Manager Carol Ward. “We know that is takes a community of shelters, rescues, businesses, and animal lovers to make this type of impact. We are thankful and grateful for the tireless work of the 22 shelters and rescues, as well as our sponsors and ultimately the Hampton Roads community.”

WAVY News 10’s team of meteorologists brought viewers into the shelters to meet some of the pets looking for their forever homes and to promote the campaign. And animal lovers visited WAVY.com to watch the 24/7 live feed of the Kitty Cam inside Portsmouth Humane Society and the Puppy Cam inside Isle of Wight Animal Shelter.

Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive, continues to put a spotlight on our local shelters. WAVY-TV 10 and our community partner, Priority Automotive, helped shelters from Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina find loving homes for animals in need.

WAVY-TV 10 News Director Sarah Zak said, “Clear the Shelters gave us the chance to roll up our sleeves and put our dedication into action. Each week, a WAVY meteorologist profiled a Hampton Roads shelter and shed light on the specific needs there. We were thrilled to see so many animals find homes through this effort.”

Helping animals find forever homes reflects WAVY-TV 10’s commitment to being On Your Side.