Animal Aid Society still caring for homeless dogs amid pandemic

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in the annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. You and local shelters helped set a record last year.
Animal Aid Society
80 Butler Farm Rd
Hampton, VA 23666
757-871-5727
CAT Team 7

Norfolk, VA
757-537-8307
Chesapeake Animal Services
2100 S. Military Highway
Chesapeake, VA 22320
Chesapeake Humane Society
312 N. Battlefield Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA 23320
757-546-5355
Currituck Animal Shelter

140 Aviation Pkwy
Barco, North Carolina 2791
252-453-8682

Gloucester Mathews Humane Society

6620 Jackson Lane
Gloucester, VA 23061
804-693-5520

Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center

222 W. 21st St Suite F317
Norfolk, VA 23517
757-432-9222

Heritage Humane Society

430 Waller Mill Road
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Isle of Wight Animal Shelter

13044 Poor House Rd.
Isle of Wight, VA 23397
757-365-6318

Lil Roar Cat Rescue
5113 South Lake Road
Virginia Beach, Virginia 23455
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center
5585 Sabre Road
Norfolk, VA 23502
Norfolk SPCA
916 Ballentine Boulevard
Norfolk, VA 23504
SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina
102 Enterprise Drive
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Operation Save a Shelter Dog
Zuni, VA 23898
757-375-5523
Outer Banks SPCA
1031 Driftwood Drive
Manteo, NC 27954
252-475-5620
PAWS of Hertford County
231 Mt. Moriah Rd
Winton, NC 27855
757-510-6667
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
5843 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23605
Peninsula SPCA
523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23601
Portsmouth Humane Society
4022 Seaboard Court
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Poquson Animal Welfare Sanctuary
PO BOX 2204
Poquoson, VA 23662
Suffolk Animal Care Center
124 Forest Glen Drive
Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Humane Society
412 Kings Fork Rd
Suffolk, VA 23434
757-538-3030
Virginia Beach SPCA
3040 Holland Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Virginia Beach Animal Care & Control Center
341 S Birdneck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For the fourth summer in a row, 10 On Your Side is asking you to help us “Clear the Shelters.”

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide initiative to get as many pets into forever homes as possible. This year’s Clear the Shelters may look a little bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic, but shelters are adapting.

The Animal Aid Society was created in 1971. For almost 50 years, they’ve been working to help dogs find a forever home. Although this year has brought some unique challenges, they are still focused on that core mission of being a safe haven for homeless dogs.

“Since 1971, we’ve been taking dogs in,” said Pam Christiansen, who is the shelter’s intake coordinator. “We are a no-kill shelter, which means if a dog is brought to us or we pick up, or we get, or is surrendered, however we get the dog, it will stay here for the duration of its life until it gets adopted.”

Christiansen says their goal is to get as many animals adopted as quickly as possible.

When the pandemic hit, they did have to make some changes.

“We tried to find creative ways to find homes for dogs or fosters for dogs rather than bringing them into the shelter because we were working with a skeleton crew,” said Christiansen.

All of the dogs they placed into foster care during the pandemic were adopted, but the need isn’t gone.

“There are so many dogs that are in need, that need homes,” said Christiansen.

Diane Witiak, who is on the board of the Animal Aid Society, says volunteers help send the right dog to the right home.

“We get to know these dogs and what their personalities are like, so we’re very honest with the public,” said Witiak. “I almost think they know that they’ve been saved from getting out of the shelter into a home, a loving home.”

Witiak suggests people use Clear the Shelters as a time to look online for a furry friend. Then, safely, visit the shelter to see if it’s a good fit.

“This community is incredible,” said Witiak. “They are so animal supportive and I think that’s made the difference.”

There are more than 20 local shelters participating in this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign.

