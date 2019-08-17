Adopt today! 22 Hampton Roads locations where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – August 17 has arrived and 10 On Your Side is ready for the grand finale of ‘Clear the Shelters’!

Since July 17, 10 On Your Side has been working with area shelters to rescue local animals.

Clear the Shelters is a community-driven initiative developed by NBC and hosted yearly.

“WAVY News 10, the station on your side is proud to join Nexstar NBC affiliates across the country to help all shelter and rescue animals find a forever home.” WAVY-TV 10/WVBT-TV FOX43 News Director Mark Kurtz

What’s the goal? To match deserving animals with loving homes!

Last year, Hampton Roads helped set a record with more than 2,393 animals adopted from 19 area shelters in the four weeks leading up to and including national Clear the Shelters Day.

Participating shelters offered low-cost or other incentives to anyone adopting a pet.

Below is a list of 22 organizations participating in 10 On Your Sides initiative to ‘Clear the Shelters’.

Priority Automotive and Stihl have returned as sponsors of 10 On Your Side’s Clear the Shelters campaign.

Stephanie Taylor of 97.3 The Eagle returns as a radio partner to help spread the important message on Max Media Radio’s airwaves and social media sites.

Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets of all types have been adopted through NBC and Telemundo stations’ and Nexstar NBC affiliates taking part in the Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption campaign. The Clear the Shelters initiative first launched in 2014 in the Dallas-Fort Worth market as a partnership between KXAS, KXTX and dozens of North Texas animal shelters. The effort from 2014 resulted in more than 2,200 animals adopted in one day, the most adopted in one day in North Texas.

For more visit the Clear the Shelters page on WAVY.com.