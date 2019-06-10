CTS Widget
WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in the third annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes on August 17! You and local shelters helped set a record last year, more than 2,393 animals were adopted at either low-cost, or no-cost, from 19 area shelters in the four weeks leading up to and including Clear the Shelters day.
140 Aviation Pkwy
13044 Poor House Rd.
The Cat Corner
85 Fulton Street
Hampton, VA 23663
Chesapeake Animal Services
2100 S. Military Highway
Chesapeake, VA 22320
Chesapeake Humane Society
312 N. Battlefield Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA 23320
757-546-5355
Currituck Animal Shelter
140 Aviation Pkwy
Barco, North Carolina 2791
757-453-8682
Isle of Wight Animal Shelter
13044 Poor House Rd.
Isle of Wight, VA 23397
757-365-6318
Lil Roar Cat Rescue
5113 South Lake Road
Virginia Beach, Virginia 23455
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center
5585 Sabre Road
Norfolk, VA 23502
Norfolk SPCA
916 Ballentine Boulevard
Norfolk, VA 23504
SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina
102 Enterprise Drive
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
5843 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23605
Peninsula SPCA
523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23601
Portsmouth Humane Society
4022 Seaboard Court
Portsmouth, VA 23701
