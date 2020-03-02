WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT-TV FOX43 are proud supporters of the 15-th Annual CHKD Run Walk or the Kids, a project of the Kings’ Daughters. We were proud to support the organization when they kicked off the fundraiser back in 2005 and we are honored to be their media partner today. Over the years the needs of the hospital have grown and changed. The mission this year, to raise money to benefit CHKD’s Mental Health Program. Construction on CHKD’s 14-story mental health hospital is well underway as the fundraising continues for this initiative. We hope you’ll consider joining us in the event that’s For The Kids!

Join WAVY News 10 Sports Director Bruce Rader at the starting line, WAVY News 10 Tom Schaad at the winner’s circle for award presentations and WAVY News 10 Anchor Stephanie Harris live all morning long on WAVY News 10 Today.

Saturday, April 11

Waterside District

Register Yourself or Team Now

8:00 AM – 8K Run

– 8K Run 8:05 AM – Beer Opens

– Beer Opens 8:45 AM – 8K Awards 1st, 2nd & 3rd Overall Men & Women

– 8K Awards 1st, 2nd & 3rd Overall Men & Women 9:00 AM – 2 Mile Walk

– 2 Mile Walk 9:15 AM – 1 Mile Fun Run Warm Up

– 1 Mile Fun Run Warm Up 9:30 AM – 1 Mile TIMED Fun Run for Kids

– 1 Mile TIMED Fun Run for Kids 10:00 AM – Parade of Capes on Stage

– Parade of Capes on Stage 10:15 AM – Team Awards / Photos