CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A witness at the deadly mass shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday evening claims the suspect was a manager and the shooting was planned.

The witness tells 10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye the shooter was a manager at the Walmart where the shooting occurred. Police confirm that 7 people, including the suspect, are dead.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, police say the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also confirmed the shooter was an employee.

Sentara confirmed five patients were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Two of those patients later died, two remain in critical condition and one patient is listed in good condition, officials said. 10 On Your Side is working to learn where the fourth remaining victim is being treated.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when the Walmart Supercenter was still open to the public. Night shift workers had just recently checked in.

According to the witness, there were 14 employees in a meeting room waiting to learn their duties for the day when the shooting began. 10 On Your Side is still working to confirm the witness information with authorities.

The witness added that she believes the shooting was planned and targeted other managers at that specific Walmart. At one point, the witness tells 10 On Your Side she heard the suspect laughing.

“It didn’t even look real until you could feel the gun go off,” said the witness who was only on her fifth day working at that Walmart. “I will never go back in that store again. I cannot, I can’t even leave my front door.”

The witness claims the shooter “had issues” with other managers at that Walmart which led her to believe the shooting was planned.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Chesapeake police say they expect the investigation process to last for “days.” The Walmart will remain closed during that time.

If you’re looking for information or for a loved one who works or was at the store, go to the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Walmart shared a statement on Wednesday morning, saying: “We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”