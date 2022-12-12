CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — In the wake of the Chesapeake mass shooting that left six people and the shooter dead, community groups are coming together to create mental health resources aimed at preventing similar violent tragedies.

WAVY-TV General Manager Carol Ward joined Chesapeake Mayor Rick West and representatives from United Way of South Hampton Roads to present a check for $10,000 to the Hope & Healing Fund.

The United Way of South Hampton Roads established the Hope & Healing Fund following the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The group hopes it’ll help prevent similar tragedies by engaging people in out-of-the box ways.

“It’ll be untraditional methods of reaching people in grassroots communities,” UWSHR President and CEO Michele Anderson said. “It may be art therapy it may be anything where you’re active. But not necessarily someone going to see a counselor. But providing opportunities for people in a safe space where they’re comfortable, which is usually their neighborhood. And we meet people where they are.”

West pointed to the mental health crisis at the root of violence in communities.

“The first thing we’re looking at is the mental health condition of people that are committing crimes. It’s just overwhelming. This is an issue that has to be addressed. It’s going to cost,” West said.

Ward presented the donation on behalf of the Nexstar Charitable Foundation.

“It is unnerving and alarming to continue to see mass shootings across the country,” Ward said. “But when it’s in our own backyard, it’s scary.”