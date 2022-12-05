NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An employee shot and critically injured during the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake last month is leaving the hospital to be cared for by her family.

Sarah Walker, 34, went under for three surgeries after the Nov. 22 shooting. Doctors told her family they weren’t sure she would make it. Her family has not released information on the extent of Walker’s injuries.

“She has made major strides with the love and care from such amazing teams of surgeons and nurses,” her mother wrote on Facebook.

Walker is a mother to three young children. A toy drive is being organized for the children ahead of the holiday season. It will run through Friday, Dec. 16.

There are two drop-off locations: 4320 Bainbridge Blvd. in Chesapeake, and 3110 Woodland Avenue in Norfolk.

There is also an online fundraiser to go toward Walker’s medical bills. If you wish to donate, click here.