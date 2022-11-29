The six victims killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A week after the deadly mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, the company has released details of how they plan to support survivors and the families of those who were killed.

In a memo sent to associates Tuesday, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., lays out multiple ways the company plans to honor the six lives lost.

The company said it plans to support families with funeral, travel and other expenses as they continue to mourn.

Store #1841, located on Sam’s Circle off of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake, will remain closed for the foreseeable future as the company and associates continue to discuss how they might remodel and reopen.

Even as the store remains closed, Walmart will continue to pay all associates regardless of planned schedules.

The Walmart Foundation also plans to contribute $1 million to the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ Hope & Healing Fund, as well as provide a 2:1 match for associate donations.

A physical site has been set up for associates to meet, connect and speak to counselors in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Four other associates were injured the night of the shooting. Walmart says two of them remain in the hospital as they recover from their injuries.

