CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — State and local officials expressed their heartbreak following a mass shooting that took the lives of 6 people at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday evening. The suspect is also dead.
The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday when the Walmart Supercenter at Sam’s Circle was still open to the public. Night shift workers had just recently checked in.
Police say there were multiple counts of both dead and injured found inside the building, where the shooting occurred. A greeter on duty at the time told WAVY the shooting started in the back of the store. One person was also found deceased outside the front entrance.
A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the area’s closest level 1 trauma center, confirmed five patients were being treated there.
No other updates from police were expected until later Wednesday morning, around 8 a.m. Chesapeake police are expected to hold a press conference at that time with the latest updates.
Wednesday morning, Chesapeake mayor Rick West issued a statement saying he was devastated by the “senseless act of violence that took place in the city.
“My prayers are with all those affected – the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers,” said Mayor West. “I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together we will support each other throughout this time.”
Multiple other Virginia elected officials shared tweets and other statements early Wednesday morning:
