CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A second former employee has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Walmart following the mass shooting in Chesapeake on November 22.

The suit, filed on behalf of James Kelly, alleges the company was negligent in its hiring and continued employment of Andre Bing, and is ultimately liable for the shooting.

Kelly began working at the store as an overnight stocking clerk on August 1 of this year. According to the suit, Bing “was a team lead with Walmart and responsible for managing the overnight stocking crew, including Mr. Kelly.”

The lawsuit includes several details also listed in the first lawsuit brought by Donya Prioleau (both are represented by Morgan & Morgan). Both suits claim that, prior to the shooting, Bing told coworkers about running over a turtle with a lawn mower and asked about whether they’d completed an active shooter training.

“Mr. Bing had a reputation among Walmart employees for being the team lead to ‘watch out for,’ the suit alleges. “It was well known that Mr. Bing had a bad attitude and would retaliate against fellow employees for the smallest perceived slight or inadequacy. Mr. Bing was known for being a mean and cruel supervisor.”

Kelly, like Prioleau, also claims to have alerted Walmart to Bing’s disturbing behavior. According to the suit, he “complained to Walmart that Mr. Bing harassed and badgered him throughout the duration of his employment.”

Kelly was in the breakroom when the shooting began. The suit alleges he witnessed several coworkers get shot and killed, leaving him with a myriad of PTSD-related symptoms. He also injured his ankle while running to escape.

The suit requests a $50 million judgement to cover compensatory damages related to the shooting and Kelly’s injuries, medical bills and lost wages.