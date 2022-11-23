Memorial at the Walmart in Chesapeake. (WAVY PHOTO – Walter Hildebrand)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Hours after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart, the Chesapeake community is dealing with the aftermath.

There has been an outpouring of messages to the community from local and state officials.

The employees and witnesses are now grappling with what unfolded in front of their eyes.

In the wake of the shooting, organizations are offering services for those affected.

The City of Chesapeake is offering assistance to those affected at the Chesapeake Conference Center. You can visit 700 Conference Drive. The conference center will remain open for family reunification as well.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a Disaster Distress Helpline. Counselors are available 24/7 and you can get immediate counseling. Spanish speakers can press “2” for bilingual support. The Helpline also has counselors in more than 100 languages. Call or text 1-800-985-5990 to connect with a trained professional.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard has resources for employees and their family members through the Civilian Employee Assistance Program. DONCEAP provides voluntary, no-cost and confidential services, including short-term counseling. Counseling can be in-person or via telephone. Call 1-844-366-2327 to speak with a DONCEAP representative. Click here for more information.

The National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center has resources to help provide guidance to the survivors, family members, community leaders and mental health providers.

Resources for Victims, Survivors and Community Members

-The NMVVRC free self-help app, Transcend NMVC is available on both Apple and Android mobile phones.

-Twelve Self-help Tips for Coping in the Aftermath of Mass Violence Incidents: Read here.

-Tips For Survivors of a Disaster or Other Traumatic Event: Managing Distress via the Substance -Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration: Read here.

-Tips For Survivors: Coping with Grief After a Disaster or Traumatic Event: Read here.

-How to Identify an Experienced Trauma-Focused Therapist: Read here.

-Suggestions for Parents – Mass Violence Incidents: Read here.

–State of Virginia Victims Fund/Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund

Resources for Community Leaders

Timeline of Activities to Promote Mental Health Recovery: Recommendations Before, During and Following a Mass Violence Incident: Read here.

Navigating Community Resources in Times of Crisis: Read here.

Unexpected Challenges for Communities during the Immediate Response of a Mass Violence Incident: Read here.

Tips for Community Leaders: Rebuild Your Community: Resources here.