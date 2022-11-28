CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Six families are forever changed following the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart last Tuesday.

Chesapeake police report about 50 people were inside of the store when a disgruntled 31-year-old employee started shooting. A growing tribute now honors the victims outside of the Sam’s Circle location.

Community members from Hampton Roads and as far away as Michigan are bringing out crosses, flowers and balloons ahead of the city’s candlelight vigil, planned for Monday night.

10 On Your Side sources confirm some families are planning funerals and met with FBI agents on Monday.

Brian Pendleton, 38 years old

Brian Pendleton was an Oscar Smith High School grad. His friends and family wrote, “Brother, I love you 4 life” on his cross outside of Walmart.

Kellie Pyle, 52 years old

Kellie Pyle’s son Kevin wrote a touching tribute on Facebook:

“A mother, a grandmother, a best friend, a partner, a sister, a daughter, and a friend to everyone she met. Beautiful, elegant, courageous, sincere, passionate, diligent, generous, strong, joyful, and enthusiastic, are just a few of many words I can use to describe who my mother was. My mother was the personification of goodwill and selflessness.”

He adds she was the most important person in his life. Her cross describes a “wonderful smile … now smiling in God’s presence.”

Lorenzo Gamble, 43 years old

Friends of Lorenzo Gamble said, “I’ll miss your smile.” His loved ones wrote “love you, baby brother.”

Randy Blevins, 70 years old

Randy Blevins was described as “a joy to be around” and his “cool laid-back personality” will be missed.

Denise Black Brzenk posted on social media a sweet memory with Randy when she started her career at the same Walmart, 20 years ago.

Tyneka Johnson, 22 years old

Tyneka Johnson’s family and friends are heartbroken. They write “loved one… loved by more now.”

LaTonya Snow is now volunteering to take her family meals during this tragic time. “Just offering them love. I want them to know that we care,” Snow said.

Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16 years old

The youngest victim was an Oscar Smith High School junior and honors student. His family created a GoFundMe. He is described as “an outstanding son and excellent big brother.”

10 On Your Side contacted Walmart corporate for more information on the employees’ work biographies and to see if the retail giant will assist any of the victims’ families. We have not heard back yet.

United Way of South Hampton Roads has launched the Hope & Healing Fund to help raise money for the families. To make a donation to the Hope & Healing Fund, visit unitedwayshr.org/chesapeake or text CHESAPEAKE to 41444.