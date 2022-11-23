CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during Tuesday night’s shooting at Walmart.

According to police, the victims are identified as:

38-year-old Brian Pendleton of Chesapeake

52-year-old Kellie Pyle of Chesapeake

43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble of Chesapeake

70-year-old Randy Belvins of Chesapeake

22-year-old Tyneka Johnson of Portsmouth

A 16-year-old male of Chesapeake whose name and picture are being withheld due to him being a minor

Police say the call for the shooting at the Walmart came in around 10:12 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene within two minutes of the call, around 10:14 p.m.

Police say the gunman as well as two of the victims were found dead in the store’s break room, another victim was found dead near the front of the store, and three other victims were taken to a local hospital and later died.

*In a press release, Chesapeake Police said Tyneka Johnson was 38. 10 On Your Side confirmed with police that Johnson’s age is actually 22.*