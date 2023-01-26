CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There is no reopening date set for the Walmart location on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake following November’s deadly mass shooting.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the location is not reopening anytime soon. More than nine weeks have passed since a lone gunman took the lives of six people.

The store has been closed since the shooting. Chesapeake police are currently leading the investigation regarding the shooting as Walmart deals with three separate lawsuits in the case.

View the full coverage of the mass shooting HERE.

The United Way of South Hampton Roads established the Hope & Healing Fund following the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The group hopes it’ll help prevent similar tragedies by engaging people in out-of-the box ways.