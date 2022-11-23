CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered for flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff in respect and memory of the victims of the Chesapeake mass shooting.

Youngkin issued the order just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. The flags will remain at half-staff until Sunday, November 27, at sunset.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when the Walmart Supercenter was still open to the public.

Chesapeake held an 8 a.m. news conference Wednesday with updates on the investigation.

Police Chief Mark Solesky confirmed the gunman was an employee at the store. He said the gunman used a pistol in the deadly mass shooting. The shooters’ next of kin has not been notified. They did not identify the gunman during Wednesday morning’s press conference.

Six people have died from their injuries; four remain hospitalized, Solesky said. The gunman died from a self-inflicted wound.