HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities say 7 people, including the suspect, are dead following a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Photo gallery of Walmart mass shooting coverage

Walmart parking lot. (WAVY PHOTO – Michelle Wolf)

Walmart parking lot. (WAVY PHOTO – Cortez Grayson)

Walmart parking lot. (WAVY PHOTO – Cortez Grayson)

Walmart parking lot. (WAVY PHOTO – Cortez Grayson)

Walmart parking lot. (WAVY PHOTO – Cortez Grayson)

Agents from FBI Norfolk and chaplins. (WAVY PHOTO – Brett Hall)

Agents from FBI Norfolk and chaplins. (WAVY PHOTO – Brett Hall)

Employees gathering near Sam’s Club (WAVY PHOTO – Brett Hall)

Walmart parking lot in Chesapeake. (WAVY PHOTO)

Walmart parking lot. (WAVY PHOTO – Brett Hall)

City of Chesapeake public works truck brings barriers to the Walmart. (WAVY PHOTO – Brett Hall)

Law enforcement are at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Chesapeake Convention Center. (WAVY PHOTO – Jon Dowding)

Chesapeake Convention Center. (WAVY PHOTO – Jon Dowding)

Chesapeake Convention Center. (WAVY PHOTO – Jon Dowding)

Chesapeake Convention Center. (WAVY PHOTO – Jon Dowding)

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. (WAVY PHOTO – Madison Pearman)

Walmart parking lot. (WAVY PHOTO – KaMaria Braye)

Law enforcement enter a command vehicle as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Law enforcement, including the FBI, work at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Law enforcement work at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Law enforcement, including the FBI, work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A Walmart employee, center, speaks with law enforcement as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A law enforcement investigator wears a protective covering as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A forensics van leaves as law enforcement work at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A Virginia State Trooper re-ties crime scene tape as law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The sun rises behind two Virginia State Troopers as law enforcement works the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Walmart parking lot. (WAVY PHOTO – KaMaria Braye)

Law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Chesapeake Police Department press conference. (WAVY PHOTO – Brett Hall)

Chesapeake Police Department and Chesapeake City leaders at press conference. (WAVY PHOTO – Brett Hall)

Chesapeake Police Department Chief Col. Mark G Solesky. (WAVY PHOTO – Brett Hall)

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky speaks to reporters after a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. Police say a shooter opened fire in the store, leaving several people dead. It was the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky speaks to reporters after a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. Police say a shooter opened fire in the store, leaving several people dead. It was the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky speaks to reporters after a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. Police say a shooter opened fire in the store, leaving several people dead. It was the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

City Manager Chris Price speaking at press conference. (WAVY PHOTO – Brett Hall)

Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price pauses after speaking to reporters after a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. Police say a shooter opened fire in the store, leaving several people dead. It was the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price speaks to reporters after a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. Police say a shooter opened fire, leaving several people dead. It was the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Briana Tyler uses her hands like a gun to demonstrate how the gunman at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., was shooting indiscriminately, as she describes witnessing the mass shooting during an interview with The Associated Press in Chesapeake, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Tyler said workers had gathered in the break room as they typically did ahead of their shifts. “I looked up, and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” adding that “multiple people” dropped to the floor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Briana Tyler speaks with The Associated Press about witnessing the mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. Tyler said workers had gathered in the break room as they typically did ahead of their shifts. “I looked up, and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” adding that “multiple people” dropped to the floor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Briana Tyler uses her hands like a gun to demonstrate how the gunman at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., was shooting indiscriminately, as she describes witnessing the mass shooting during an interview with The Associated Press in Chesapeake, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Tyler said workers had gathered in the break room as they typically did ahead of their shifts. “I looked up, and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” adding that “multiple people” dropped to the floor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Briana Tyler speaks with The Associated Press and uses her hands like a gun as she demonstrates the gunman shooting indiscriminately, as she talks about witnessing the mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. Tyler said workers had gathered in the break room as they typically did ahead of their shifts. “I looked up, and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” adding that “multiple people” dropped to the floor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A first responder checks a parked car at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Crime scene tape surrounds a car at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Law enforcement, including the FBI, work at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Shyleana Sausedo-Day, from Portsmouth, Va., places flowers near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Memorial at the Walmart in Chesapeake. (WAVY PHOTO – Walter Hildebrand)

Memorial at the Walmart in Chesapeake. (WAVY PHOTO – Walter Hildebrand)