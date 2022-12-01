WAVY’s Drone 10 flew above the memorial for the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — In the wake of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, 10 On Your Side is reporting on places where those impacted can get counseling.

The National Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 provides immediate crisis counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects of the mass shooting.

Counselors are available 24/7 to respond to people who need crisis counseling after experiencing a traumatic event or a disaster.

Counselors are trained to offer support to people who may be experiencing a range of symptoms.

“People who have been through a traumatic event can experience anxiety, worry or insomnia,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., the Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA.

The Helpline immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the nearest crisis counseling center in the nationwide network of centers.

The helpline staff provide confidential counseling, referrals and other needed support services. Spanish-speakers can press “2” for bilingual support.

Callers can also connect with counselors in more than 100 other languages via third-party interpretation services by indicating their preferred language to the responding counselor.

A videophone option with direct crisis counseling and support for deaf or hard-of-hearing American Sign Language users is also available.

Disaster survivors and responders can connect with trained DDH crisis workers fluent in ASL by dialing 1-800-985-5990 from a videophone-enabled device or via an “ASL Now” link accessible at DisasterDistress.samhsa.gov. More on the Helpline can be found at https://www.disasterdistress.samhsa.gov/.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.