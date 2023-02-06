Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI and Chesapeake police are extending the timeline for victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting to identify their belongings.

In a release Monday, officials say they are extending the deadline for the questionnaire until Feb. 28. It was initially due on Feb. 7.

Many personal items, such as bags and jackets, were left at the scene in the aftermath of the Nov. 22 shooting. The FBI and Chesapeake police created a questionnaire late last year to help victims locate their items.

The questionnaire can be accessed HERE.

CPD is the lead investigative agency in the case the FBI assists, including through victim services efforts.

View the full coverage of the mass shooting HERE.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the location is not reopening anytime soon. More than two months have passed since a lone gunman took the lives of six people.

The store has been closed since the shooting. Chesapeake police are currently leading the investigation regarding the shooting as Walmart deals with three separate lawsuits in the case.