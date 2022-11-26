CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The FBI and Chesapeake Police have completed their on-scene investigation at the Walmart where an employee shot and killed six and injured three others before turning the gun on himself.

While investigation into the shooting will continue, Leo Kosinski, a Chesapeake Police Department spokesperson, confirmed investigators cleared the scene of the store on Sam Circle, Saturday afternoon, four days after the shooting.

The store will now be handed back to Walmart who will determine what comes next for the location Kosinski said. Crime tape was left surrounding the Walmart Superstore property at the request of Walmart.

The FBI & Ches. PD Forensic Unit have completed their crime scene investigation at Walmart. The store will now be handed back to Walmart who will determine what comes next for this location. Please contact Walmart for further info. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 26, 2022

Saturday night, 10 On Your Side crews witnessed private security arriving onsite and standing outside of the store.

While Walmart has inferred the store will reopen, a date has not been set.

We’ll continue focusing our attention on offering support to our associates, families and loved ones in every way possible. We will work very closely with our associates and rely on their input to determine the best time to reopen the store. Walmart Spokesperson

In the meantime, the Sam’s Club two doors down is temporarily waiving their membership requirement for shoppers. Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart.