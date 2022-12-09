Law enforcement are at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The FBI is assisting the Chesapeake Police Department in returning belongings that were left behind at the scene of the Walmart shooting.

According to a press release, The FBI and CPD want to ensure that all victims are able to retrieve their items, such as bags and jackets. Those who know they left items are asked to fill out a questionnaire by February 7, 2023, and to provide as much detail as possible about their belonging.

The FBI continues to assist police by providing information and assistance to victims of the shooting, as well as assisting in other victim services.