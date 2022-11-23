CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that took the lives of six people plus the gunman Tuesday evening.

Following inquiries from 10 On Your Side, officials from Chesapeake Public Safety have detailed information about what occurred during the shooting.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when the Walmart Supercenter was still open to the public. Night shift workers had just recently checked in.

Chesapeake police held an 8 a.m. news conference Wednesday with updates on the investigation.

Police Chief Mark Solesky confirmed the gunman was an employee at the store. He said the gunman used a pistol in the deadly mass shooting. The shooters’ next of kin has not been notified. They did not identify the gunman during Wednesday morning’s press conference.

Six people have died from their injuries; four remain hospitalized, Solesky said. The gunman was found in the breakroom with self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to investigators, first responders found a list near the employees the suspect presumably wanted to target.

One victim was killed in the parking lot. Another was inside the store, toward the front. Four more victims and the shooter were found in the breakroom.

Officials say all six victims were shot either in the head or the face. One victim who was taken to a local hospital was shot in the head and twice in the chest.

Investigators added that there appeared to be “no signs of struggle or resistance against the shooter.”

Chesapeake police added that at least six additional victims were sent to local hospitals for further medical treatment. One of these individuals is currently in critical condition.

Investigators tell 10 On Your Side there are no indications that any of the surviving wounded victims were shoppers at the Walmart.

Medical personnel at Chesapeake stations stated there was a total of seven transports following the shooting.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side they believe this is the largest crime-related response in memory, and presumably, Chesapeake’s history.