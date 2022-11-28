CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, the City of Chesapeake is honoring the victims killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart.

Andre Bing, 31, is accused of shooting and killing six people, injuring at least three others, before turning the gun on himself shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, at the Walmart Supercenter near Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.

Investigators reveal the weapon used was a 9mm handgun legally purchased from a local store on the morning of the attack. Bing had no previous criminal record.

Right outside the Walmart Parking, where police tape is still up, is the memorial for those six Walmart employees who were shot and killed that night.

The shooting has City leaders using their power to support their families, and those still in the hospital. The City is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.

During that meeting, the City plans to use an Emergency Declaration to allow city funds to support the recovery from the shooting.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West says the City’s human services department is working on the best way to give aid to the victims’ families.

Right after the meeting, the City is having a community vigil at Chesapeake City Park, starting at 6 p.m.

in an interview with 10 On Your Side, Mayor West says he understands the pain the families of the victims are going through.

“Some of them now are still in such shock,” said Mayor West. “They can’t even assess their own needs it’s going to take time”

“This vigil, I’m telling you, is a powerful way of making a statement, so I hope we can get a lot of folks will come out to show their prayers and the support for these families.

A Walmart spokesperson says they are working closely with employees and are currently “receiving input” regarding the best time to reopen the location.