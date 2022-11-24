CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Chesapeake is set to host a candlelight vigil to remember the lives lost during Tuesday night’s shooting at Walmart.

According to a tweet from the City of Chesapeake, the vigil will take place on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park, located at 900 City Park Drive.

Mayor Rick West is expected to attend and is inviting the community toattend to honor the victims.

Photo Courtesy: City of Chesapeake

Six Walmart employees lost their lives during Tuesday night’s shooting. City officials say that two people remain hospitalized as of Thursday, Nov. 24, one with critical conditions and one with fair/improving conditions.