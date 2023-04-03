CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Walmart where a gunman opened fire on Nov. 22 is preparing to reopen on Apr. 19.

According to a press release, The store underwent significant design changes while it has been closed and will feature an outdoor memorial to honor the six victims who lost their lives.

The memorial space will feature six seating structures in honor of those who lost their lives. This comes after the original memorial that was set up following the shooting was moved to storage due to the resurfacing and striping of the parking lot.

The news designs for the Chesapeake Walmart (Photo Courtesy: Walmart)

“We are deeply touched by the community’s compassion and support as we continue to heal

from last year’s tragedy,” said Alycia Mixon, Walmart store manager. “As we move forward

with our reopening, we do so in a way that honors the victims and provides continued support

to our associates.”

The new “store-of-the-future” remodel for the location will include expanded shopping options, engaging displays, interactive features, and more.

The reopening of the store is set to take place at Apr. 19 at 10 a.m. following a opening ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m.