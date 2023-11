CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 22, one year will have past since the Walmart shooting tragedy in Chesapeake.

The Walmart Supercenter, where the mass shooting took place, will close at 5 p.m. on that day to give store associates time and space to reflect and grieve.

Other Walmart stores in the Hampton Roads area will be open during regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

All Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen the next day at 6 a.m.