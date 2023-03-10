CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart has been moved.

Following an inquiry from 10 On Your Side, a spokesperson with Walmart confirmed that the memorial was moved due to the resurfacing and striping of the parking lot.

The spokesperson added that the memorial was placed in a storage facility for its protection.

The memorial was previously located on Keith Corporation property before it was moved onto the Walmart property near the retention pond.

The store has been closed since the November 22 shooting that took the lives of six people. Chesapeake police are currently leading the investigation regarding the shooting as Walmart deals with three separate lawsuits in the case along with a wrongful death lawsuit.

Walmart confirms it is now hiring new staff members for the store location and a reopening date will be available soon.