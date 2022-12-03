The six victims killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Chesapeake has partnered with The Planning Council to facilitate donations to directly help the families of victims in the Nov. 22 Walmart mass shooting that killed six people, along with the shooter.

A link to the online donation system can be found on The Planning Council’s website.

The United Way of South Hampton Roads has also launched the Hope & Healing Fund “to foster hope and healing for the broader community impacted by this tragedy.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All of the donations received will go into the Hope and Healing Fund, and the United Way will not take a percentage for administration or processing. It said solutions will center on mental health and violence prevention while collaborating with its partners.