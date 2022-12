The six victims killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Redeemed Church of God is planning a memorial service to remember the lives lost in the Nov. 22nds Walmart shooting.

According to a news release, the service will take place on December 10 at 12 p.m. at the church located at 1300 Jackson Avenue.

The service is open to the public and will honor those who lost their lives and reflect on the positive impact they all had on the community.