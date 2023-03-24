CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Newly obtained search warrants show police found ammunition and multiple handwritten notes when they searched the home of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooter.

The mass shooting that happened just after 10 p.m. on November 22 killed six Walmart employees and left two injured. The gunman also took his own life before being confronted by police.

A copy of the warrant shows a search was executed at the shooter’s East Eva Boulevard home just hours later at 2:51 a.m.

Inside, police found dozens of rounds of ammunition, four Taurus 15-round magazines and a box for a Taurus pistol. They also found 20 printed and handwritten notes.

Police said the notes were related to work schedules and the shooter’s “perception of manhood,” and they’re not believed to be directly related to the shooting.

Authorities also found other documents and a paper shooting target in Bing’s green Ford vehicle the night of the shooting. Police said the target had bullet holes and could be seen in plain view on the floor of the vehicle, along with protective ear coverings used for target shooting.

The search warrant info comes just a couple weeks after news that the memorial for the victims of the shooting had been moved from the store’s parking lot.

On Thursday, WAVY’s Brett Hall reported on the multi-million dollar renovation that’s underway to reopen the location in the Greenbrier area of the city.

Work includes a new paint on the exterior (from tan to gray) and a new breakroom for employees, after an internal demolition of the store that began in December. Walmart hasn’t shared when the store is expected to officially reopen.

Meanwhile Walmart faces several multi-million dollar lawsuits from former employees and the family of one of the victims who died. The lawsuit allege Walmart is responsible for the shooter’s negligent actions, and should have fired the shooter after previous comments and behavior.